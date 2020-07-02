Steve Cooper’s popularity as the head coach of Swansea City has nosedived and he is now disapproved of by the fans.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Steve Cooper received an approval rating of +84. This was after he was approved by 92% of Swansea City fans with 8% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 40% (-52)

Disapprove: 48% (+40)

Don’t Know: 12% (+12)

Net Approval Rating: -8 (-92)

As you can see, the popularity of Steve Cooper has taken an enourmous drop. Last week he was widely approved of by the fans but this drop means he is now disapproved of by the Swansea City fan base. While a drop this dramatic would not have been expected, his approval rate was expected to get lower after they lost 1-0 to Luton Town. During the time the poll was taking responses, Swansea drew 1-1 with Millwall.

Do you agree with Steve Cooper's approval rating?