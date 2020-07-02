Exeter City have confirmed on their official club website that former Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic man Lee Martin has been released upon the expiry of his contract.

After Monday’s play-off final heartbreak, Exeter City have moved to announce their retained list upon the end of the 2019/20 campaign. Eight players have been released by the Grecians, including 33-year-old Lee Martin.

Alongside Martin in leaving St James’ Park is Craig Woodman, Lee Holmes, Dean Moxey, Gary Warren, Brennan Dickenson, Aaron Martin and Jared Thompson.

Speaking to Devonshire Live upon the announcement, manager Matt Taylor said that it has been a challenging week for the club. He went on to thank the departing players for coming back to train before the play-offs despite knowing they would be departing. He said:

“It’s been a difficult few days. That was a brutal feeling on Monday night but it is a difficult situation when you tell players that they have not got a future at the football club and they are getting released.

“The only saving grace is that we were as honest as we possibly could with the whole group beforehand, even before they came back to training in April/May time.

“The situation was what it was and anyone out of contract wouldn’t be getting a new contract, hence why we were so pleased that the majority of the group came back to training.”

Martin, 33, had been with Exeter City since the summer of 2018. He joined on a free transfer from Gillingham and went on to score eight goals and lay on five assists in 76 appearances.

The attacking midfielder started out in Manchester United’s youth academy, gathering most of his senior experience in the early stages of his career while out on loan with the Red Devils. Martin spent time on loan with Royal Antwerp, Rangers, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest before signing for Ipswich Town in 2009.

Since then, he has played for Charlton Athletic (loan), Millwall, Northampton Town (loan), Gillingham and Exeter.

