Tony Mowbray’s popularity as Blackburn Rovers head coach has dropped during the last week.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Tony Mowbray received an approval rating of +94. This was after he was approved by 97% of Blackburn Rovers fans with 3% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 81% (-16)

Disapprove: 16% (+13)

Don’t Know: 3% (+3)

Net Approval Rating: +65 (-25)

As you can see, the popularity of Tony Mowbray as the head coach of Blackburn Rovers has dropped over the last week. Considering Blackburn’s result at the weekend, this isn’t a surprise. They lost 2-0 to their Lancashire rivals Wigan Athletic, severely denting their hopes of getting into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs. During the time this poll was taking responses, Blackburn lost 2-0 to Barnsley.

Do you agree with Tony Mowbray's approval rating?