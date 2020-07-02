Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has said to the Peterborough Telegraph that the 10 clubs from the Championship and Premier League have been in contact over star striker Ivan Toney.

It has been widely reported in the run-up to the summer transfer window that Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney is attracting significant interest from Premier League and Championship clubs.

The likes of West Brom and Brentford have been linked with Toney, as have Premier League sides likes Brighton and Hove Albion. Not only is the Posh hotshot attracting English interest, but Scottish pair Rangers and Celtic have also been said keen, as have American side New York Red Bulls.

Now, Barry Fry, Peterborough United’s director of football, has revealed that 10 clubs from the Premier League and Championship have been in contact over a possible move for Toney. Speaking about the interest in the former Newcastle United striker, Fry said:

“Ten clubs from the Premier League or the Championship have asked about Ivan since we stopped playing. But none have made a bid yet as most of them don’t know what division they will be playing in next season, how much money they will have to spend and the transfer window isn’t even open for English clubs.

“Watford are not one of the clubs to have contacted me, but maybe they will because I see a lot of clubs at the bottom end of the Premier League and the top end of the Championship who don’t have a regular goalscorer.

“Ivan guarantees goals which makes him a very valuable commodity these days. Clubs know how much we want and we will have to wait and see if anyone bids it.”

Peterborough United are said to value Toney at £10m, having turned down an offer of £8m from Brentford in January. Given his form since arriving at London Road in 2018, it is unsurprising to see Posh slap such a price tag on the prolific goalscorer.

Toney has 49 goals and laid on 15 assists in 94 games across all competitions for Peterborough United, including 24 in 32 League One games this season.

With a whole host of sides interested in Toney this summer, it will be interesting to see who ends up winning the race for the sought after striker and just how much they have to pay to secure his signature.

