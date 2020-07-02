Speaking to the club’s official website, Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has said recently released midfielder Tom Huddlestone is “more than welcome” to continue training with the club.

At the end of last month, it was confirmed that midfielder Tom Huddlestone’s contract with Derby County had not been renewed. His deal expired this summer and now, he is a free agent.

Despite continued talks, an agreement for a short-term deal until the end of the season could not be reached, neither could a contract beyond then.

Now, despite Huddlestone’s departure, Derby County boss Phillip Cocu says that the midfielder is more than welcome to continue training with the club. Speaking to the club’s official website, Cocu moved to heap praise on Huddlestone, saying:

“For this month, he didn’t sign the contract to play in July. He still will be more than welcome to train with us.

“I have spoken briefly with him and he is a great person, a great character with a huge career and he has been a very important player for Derby County.

“He can still train with us and you never know, but if he makes the decision to find another project then, of course, we respect his choice. The door is open for him to still be part of the team in the training sessions.”

Huddlestone – a product of Derby County’s academy – played in 183 games for Derby County, scoring three goals and laying on four assists in the process. He also spent long stints with Hull City and Spurs before returning to Pride Park in 2017.

Now a free agent, it will be interesting to see how Huddlestone’s situation pans out. Derby County fans, would you have liked to see Huddlestone stay beyond the end of his deal? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

