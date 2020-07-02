Leeds United are set to target Argentine duo Matias Zaracho and Lucas Martinez Quarta according to Doble Amarilla.

Quarta currently plays for River Plate and has been an impressive figure for them which has seen him gain two international caps for Argentina.

Zaracho has been the subject of transfer speculation with Italian giants AC Milan also believed to have been interested in the midfielder who has made 22 appearances for Racing Club this season.

The midfielder has scored five goals and registered three assists for Racing which has alerted a number of clubs to his potential availability.

Both players are rising stars in Argentina but could be tempted by a move to England and with Premier League football on the horizon for Leeds they may be able to persuade the duo to make the switch.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa will undoubtedly have knowledge on his native Argentina and their players and the knowledge he could possess on the duo could prove to be important should they look to pursue a summer move.

With AC Milan having been interested in Zaracho, this highlights the quality he possesses with such a huge club looking to sign him.

Quarta’s impressive performances have earned him caps for the Argentinian national team and with the likes of Lionel Messi amongst their ranks, it is not an easy feat to force your way onto the international stage.

Leeds will certainly need to add to their squad if they manage to win promotion to the Premier League and the acquisition of the Argentinian duo may be a step in the right direction.

Would the Argentine duo be good signings for Leeds United?