Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said he is looking forward to playing Marcelo Bielsa’s “amazing” Leeds United this weekend.

This weekend, Blackburn Rovers host Leeds United in a must-win game for both sides. Blackburn and Leeds dropped points on Tuesday to relegation-battling sides so will want to bounce back this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers lost 2-0 to a revived Barnsley while Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town at Elland Road. A win for Blackburn against the Whites will boost their hopes of sneaking into the playoffs while three points for Leeds would strengthen their grip on a promotion spot.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s game, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has previewed the clash. Speaking to the club’s official website, he heaped praise on both Leeds and manager Marcelo Bielsa. He said:

“We beat Leeds at home last year, but they are an amazing team that I’ve studied and watched play under an exceptional coach. Not just in Championship terms, but in world terms Marcelo Bielsa is an exceptional coach.

“It’s a challenge for us and we should take confidence from the fact that they’re not infallible, as Luton Town showed in midweek. They went to Elland Road and got a draw. It’s a challenge for us to go out, get in their faces, make life difficult and ask questions of them. The pressure on you when you’re at the top of this division, as I’ve experienced in my career, is massive.

“They’ll come into the game thinking that if they don’t win then they might not be top of the league, that if Fulham or Brentford win, just how tight it will be at the top. There are demons that can creep into people’s minds.

“For us, we need to be positive to get back and turn around the two defeats we’ve had away from home.”

It will be interesting to see how the game plays out this weekend. Last time the two sides met, Leeds United came out on top in a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, with Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison getting the goals for the Whites.

How do you think the game will pan out this weekend? Will Blackburn Rovers take all three points back to Ewood Park or will Leeds United get the better of Tony Mowbray’s side once again? Have your say in the poll below.

What do you think the result of Blackburn vs Leeds will be?