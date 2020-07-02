Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are set to battle Newcastle United for Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson according to German Outlet Kicker.

The Bundesliga striker has a £3.5million release clause in his contract and is set to be the subject of transfer speculation this summer due to his impressive performances for the German side.

Andersson has scored 12 goals in 33 appearances for Union Berlin and helped steer them clear of the relegation and fire them to safety.

The Swedish striker is seen as an old-school number nine and the late-blooming 28-year-old has scored a remarkable seven headed goals in 2019/20 alone – the most managed by any player in the Bundesliga.

A fee of around £3.5million due to the clause in his contract will be seen as a ‘snip’ to most clubs and is the reason why there is bound to be plenty of clubs interested in signing the striker.

Andersson has also been the subject of interest from Celtic and his Union Berlin teammates have been full of praise regarding the striker’s ability.

“Sebastian is a monster, his game is incredible, Union team-mate Grischa Promel said.

Leeds and West Brom will both be looking to increase their attacking options in the summer regardless of whether or not they win promotion to the Premier League.

Bamford has chipped in with his fair share of goals but has come in for criticism for his failure to find the back of the net on a consistent basis.

West Brom have tended to share their goals throughout the team and also lack a real clinical finisher in front of goal with Hal Robson-Kanu their top scorer on just ten league goals for the season.

Who should Sebastian Andersson sign for?