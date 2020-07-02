It is safe to say it took a while for Luton Town goalkeeper Simon Sluga to adapt to life in the Championship.

The Hatters paid a club record fee of €1.5 million to lure him to Kenilworth Road last summer from Rijeka.

Not many Luton fans knew much about him when he signed and a few mistakes earlier this season saw him dropped for James Shea.

However, Sluga has since fought his way back into the side and is now looking to play a key part in their push for survival under Nathan Jones.

The twice-capped Croatia international is growing into a top ‘keeper at this level and Luton fans will be hoping they stay up so they have more chance of keeping him. He still has two years left on his contract.

Sluga is starting to look like the real deal for Luton and made an excellent double save in their last game against table toppers Leeds United at Elland Road to help his side leave Yorkshire with a creditable point.

Jones will be looking to see his ‘keeper produce some more moments of magic between now and the end of this season.

The Hatters have made a decent re-start to the campaign and have drawn two and won one. They are bottom of the league but are three points from safety with six games left.

Next up for Luton is a home fixture against Reading and they will see this one as a must-win. Can Sluga help them see off the Royals?

Do you agree that Sluga has turned out to be a top signing?