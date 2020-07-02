According to Football Insider, Sheffield United have entered the chase for Reading star John Swift, with Leeds United also said keen on the playmaker.

As covered here on The72 earlier this week, Leeds United have been linked with a move for Reading playmaker John Swift. It is not the first time the Whites have been linked with Swift, with Marcelo Bielsa said to be a big fan of the Royals’ playmaker.

Now, with links emerging once again, it seems Leeds are not alone in the chase for Swift. Football Insider claims that Sheffield United have entered the pursuit for the Reading midfielder, reportedly making a £3m-plus bid for Swift.

The report adds that “growing financial problems” could see Reading cash in on Swift this summer with Sheffield United and Leeds United lurking.

Swift is Reading’s main creative force, notching up an impressive 11 assists in 39 Championship appearances. The former Chelsea youngster has netted five goals as well, taking him to 21 goals and 23 assists in 144 matches for Reading.

Swift mainly plays as a number 10 but also features in a slightly deeper central midfield role at times.

The 25-year-old has been with Reading since 2016, signing on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea. Swift played once for Chelsea’s senior side, also spending time out on loan with Rotherham United, Swindon Town and Brentford.

With Sheffield United said to have put in a bid, it will be interesting to see if Leeds United come in with an offer so not to miss out of Swift this summer.

Leeds United fans, do you want to see the Whites make a move for Swift? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

