Leeds United are set to be hit with an injury blow ahead of their game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday with news that Stuart Dallas will be unavailable according to The Athletic Journalist Phil Hay.

After their 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Tuesday evening, Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that Dallas had suffered a muscle problem which would likely keep him out of their game at the weekend.

The defender has started all 40 Championship games for Leeds this season and has been one of their standout performers.

The Northern Ireland international can play at right-back and left-back, on both wings and even as a central midfielder highlighting the priceless versatility he brings to Bielsa’s side.

Dallas had scored the equaliser against the Hatters before he was forced off with injury and he will undoubtedly be a huge miss should he fail to recover in time.

Ezgjan Alioski will more than likely replace Dallas at left-back against Blackburn but the ability to play in several positions will offer a selection headache to the Argentine coach.

Liam Cooper also suffered a slight knock against Luton but Bielsa revealed that he should be fine for the game against Blackburn which will at least be of some comfort to the Yorkshire giants.

Leeds dropped further points against Luton and will be looking to bounce back with a victory against Tony Mowbray’s men with their lead at the top having been cut to one point following West Bromwich Albion’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening.