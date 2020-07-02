Connor Wickham has scored twice since his move to Sheffield Wednesday and will be hungry for more goals with him set to lead the line for the rest of the season.

He has made a positive impact since joining on loan from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

Wickham, who is 27 years old, still has a year left on his contract at Selhurst Park but needs to leave the Premier League side for the sake of his career.

He needs to be playing first-team football now having spent the past few years in and out of the treatment room. Wednesday can offer him regular football and should try and strike a deal to bring him back to Hillsborough this summer, either on loan again or permanently.

It would be interesting to see how Wickham would get on in a full season for Garry Monk’s side.

Wickham burst onto the scene as a youngster at Ipswich Town in the Championship but has never quite managed to live up to the early hype, despite stints in the Premier League at Sunderland and now Palace.

He still has time though and as Wednesday look to push themselves into the promotion picture in the next campaign, he has the pedigree to help them compete at the top end of the league.

It is expected to be a summer of transition for the Yorkshire club and they could have money freed up with the departures of Steven Fletcher, Fernando Forestieri and Morgan Fox.

In other Sheffield Wednesday news, they have an option to buy Palma loanee Alessio Da Cruz on a permanent deal this summer, as reported by The72.

Should SWFC try and bring back Wickham next season?