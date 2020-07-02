West Bromwich Albion are setting their sights on a summer move for £5million rated Fulham defender Joe Bryan according to Football Insider.

The Baggies are looking to recruit a new left-back for next season and Bryan could be available for a modest fee for the Midlands club.

Bryan has been the interest of Southampton in January but a move failed to materialise as well as Atalanta being keen to sign him on a loan deal.

The left-back is valued at around £5million by the Cottagers which would be an affordable fee for Slaven Bilic’s men.

Current left-back Kieran Gibbs is a quality defender but he has suffered with injuries in recent months and a step up to the Premier League, should they win promotion, could mean he is unable to play regularly for the Baggies.

Nathan Ferguson had played at full-back but he has now left the club following the expiry of his contract and their failure to agree a new deal. West Brom also have Conor Townsend within their ranks but he has no previous top-flight experience and the Midlands club may be unwilling to put too much pressure on him.

The left-back has been a mainstay at Fulham since signing in 2018 from Bristol City for around £6million and he has started in 35 matches for the London club this season.

Bryan has proven himself to be one of the best defenders outside the Premier League and is sure to be subject of interest from a number of clubs this summer meaning West Brom will face a battle to convince him to make the move to the Hawthorns.

The transfer of Bryan of course will depend on whether West Brom and Fulham win promotion with the Baggies in second place and on course for a return to the top flight but Fulham looking like they will have to settle for a play-off place.

Would Joe Bryan be a good signing for West Brom?