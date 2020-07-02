Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has said his side ‘would love’ to re-sign Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson for next season, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

The youngster joined the Pilgrims on loan in the January transfer window and impressed to help them win promotion from League Two.

Bakinson, who is 21 years old, has now returned to Bristol City but Lowe has said he is interested in bringing him back to Home Park should he become available again.

He has said, as per Plymouth Live: “Tyreeq loved it here. When I spoke to Lee to wish them all the best in the next nine games, when they were back in (after the football shutdown), I did say that if Tyreeq was available again we would love to have him.”

Bakinson started his career at Luton Town and rose up through their youth ranks before making six appearances for their first-team. He was then snapped up by Bristol City in August 2017 but has only since played once for the Championship side.

The 6ft 3inc midfielder spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Newport County and made 42 appearances in all competitions for Michael Flynn’s side to help them get to the fourth tier Play-Off final last year.

He then joined Plymouth in January and they are keen on re-signing him for League One next term if they can.

In other Pilgrims news, they are in discussions with Blackpool over bringing back Ryan Hardie, as reported by The72.

