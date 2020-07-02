Brentford have joined West Bromwich Albion, Rangers and Celtic in the race to sign Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney according to Football Insider.

Toney is on the transfer list of a whole host of clubs this summer due to his impressive performances for the Posh in League One,

West Brom and SPL giants Rangers and Celtic have been heavily linked with a move for the striker but Brentford have now seemingly joined the race to capture his signature.

It is thought that Brentford are keen to sign Toney regardless of whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not as a queue of clubs look to swoop for the 26-goal League One top scorer.

Peterborough Director of Football Barry Fry has previously revealed that they are not willing to accept below £15million for the forward but due to the financial implications surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, they may have to settle for around £8million for their star man.

Fry confirmed that a £4million bid from New York Red Bulls has been turned down as he seeks a bidding war to secure a club-record sale.

The proposed transfer of Toney is still currently up in the air with Rangers and Celtic both still waiting on the futures of their strikers Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard before committing to a deal for the League One hitman.

West Brom and Brentford are showing keen interest in Toney but they will need to play the long game as they want to know which league they will be playing in next season.

Toney has been happy at Peterborough but is seeking a move to a bigger club in order to progress in his career. His record for Posh is outstanding having scored 49 goals in 94 matches as well as providing 15 assists and will surely be a real coup for any club at a higher level.

