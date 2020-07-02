Chris Solly is leaving Charlton Athletic this summer, as announced by their official club website. Here are five players the Addicks could sign to replace him-

Eric Lichaj- The American international is a free agent having left Championship rivals Hull City. He is vastly experienced at this level and would be a shrewd signing for the London club.

James Bree- He has spent this past season on loan at Luton Town and could leave Aston Villa again in the next campaign. His first-team chances at Villa Park could be scarce so they may seek to offload him for more game time.

Danny Simpson- The ex-QPR, Newcastle United and Leicester City man will be weighing up his options after leaving Huddersfield Town. The 2016 Premier League winner would add more experience and depth to Charlton’s defensive options next season.

Kane Wilson- Could Lee Bowyer’s side hand the youngster a Championship lifeline? He has parted company with West Bromwich Albion having spent time away on loan from the Hawthorns at Exeter City and Tranmere Rovers. The right-back would add more cover for that position and could be one for the future.

Josh Emmanuel- He is another young player who could fill the void left by Solly’s departure. The 22-year-old spent the past season in League One with Bolton Wanderers having also played for Ipswich Town and Rotherham United in the past. He is an option to consider for Bowyer.

