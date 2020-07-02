In an interview with Teesside Live, new Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has admitted that he is unimpressed by the goal tallies of his standout players.

Warnock has inherited proven EFL goalscorers Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, but the Boro boss stated that the striking duo, as well as Patrick Roberts and Marcus Tavernier should all be scoring more.

“When you look at our squad, there’s an awful lot of talent up front, but I’ve said to them, I don’t look at the goals for column and think it’s very good, if I’m honest” he said.

Fletcher is Boro’s top scorer this campaign with nine league goals to his name, and despite Assombalonga having notched 15 in his previous two seasons at the club, he has only managed six goals this time around. Tavernier has three whilst Roberts, on loan from Manchester City, is yet to get on the scoresheet for his new club.

“Wherever I was managing, I wouldn’t like to see Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Patrick Roberts and Marcus Tavernier against me” he said.

“But to say that there are players in there that I really rate, I don’t think the return this season has been all that impressive.

“I think there should be more goals. I think those three can keep us up if they all function between now and the end of the season. It’s a vital area.

It is likely both Fletcher and Assombalonga will keep their places, as Middlesbrough travel to Hull City on Thursday evening, in what is looking increasingly like a possible relegation six-pointer.