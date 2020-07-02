Swindon Town will be desperate to keep Eoin Doyle at the club for their return to League One.

The Irishman scored 26 goals in all competitions this past season to help the Robins gain promotion from League Two.

Doyle, who is 32 years old, only signed a deal until the end of the campaign when he made his move to the County Ground from Bradford City permanent in the January transfer window.

That contract has expired now and he is bound to be attracting interest from elsewhere after the season he has just had.

Losing him would be a massive blow for Swindon, especially with Jerry Yates going back to parent club Rotherham United and Keshi Anderson leaving for Blackpool.

Doyle will be keen on making the step back up to League One after last term and proving what he can do at that level again. He also adds more experience to Richie Wellens’ squad.

The forward has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date and has previously played for the likes of Chesterfield, Cardiff City, Preston North End, Portsmouth and Oldham Athletic.

Swindon will be eager to bolster their squad this summer and inject some more quality to make them competitive in League One. Transfer links have been quiet for them so far but keeping Doyle at the club would arguably be their best bit of business if they could do it.

