Bristol Rovers suffered a blow with Ollie Clarke leaving for Mansfield Town. Here are five players they could sign to replace him this summer-

Ethan Robson- He is available after being released by fellow League One side Sunderland and is attracting a “lot of interest”, as reported by The72. He spent time on loan away from the Stadium of Light at Dundee and Grimsby Town.

Antoni Sarcevic- His contract at Plymouth Argyle is expiring this summer and he is yet to pen a new deal with the newly promoted third tier side. He would be ideal for the Gas having scored 11 goals this past season. However, it is more likely he would move back up north.

Luke Hyam- Could Ben Garner’s side swoop for the recently released Southend United man? He would fit the bill for the Pirates as he has experience of playing in League One and the Championship in the past with Ipswich Town.

Jordan Rossiter- Rangers have parted company with the ex-Liverpool midfielder and he will be weighing up his options over the coming months. The 23-year-old has spent time on loan at Fleetwood Town this past season having spent the campaign before at Bury.

Jake Reeves- He will be eager to find a new club after fighting his way back from injury at Bradford City last term. Reeves, who is a free agent, has previously played in League One for Brentford, Swindon Town and AFC Wimbledon and is an option for Bristol Rovers to consider.



Are you optimistic about next season, Bristol Rovers fans?