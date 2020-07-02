Crewe Alexandra have made free agent striker Offrande Zanzala their first signing of the summer, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Derby County striker has linked up with the Railwaymen on a free transfer after being released by Accrington Stanley at the end of the past season.

Zanzala, who is 23 years old, joined Stanley two years and chipped in with eight goals in the last campaign.

He started his career at Derby County and rose up through the youth ranks at Pride Park. He never made a senior appearance for the Rams but gained first-team experience out on loan at Stevenage and Chester.

Crewe are gearing up for their return to League One next term and he will add more options and depth into their attacking department.

The big question is, will Zanzala’s signing be the first of many for the Alex this summer? David Artell will be eager to bolster his squad and make them competitive in the third tier.

Crewe are being linked with a move back for their former midfielder Luke Murphy, as covered by The72 yesterday. They have also been linked with ex-striker Nicky Maynard, though there isn’t believed to be any truth in that one.

The Railwaymen have some top young players in their ranks and may be after some players with League One experience over the coming months to make sure they are prepared.

Zanzala is a decent free signing for the Cheshire side but you’d expect the Alex to be bringing more in as well.

Will Crewe stay up next season?