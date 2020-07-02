Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has identified Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia as the ideal replacement for Pablo Hernandez in an interview with Football Insider.

Whelan believes that Leeds will need to bring in a long-term successor to Hernandez who at 35-years-old will be unlikely to be able to play week in, week out in the Premier League.

Buendia can play as a winger or an attacking midfielder and Whelan has claimed that he could be the player Leeds should be looking at acquiring.

“He could be the man to replace Pablo long-term but I am sure Orta will be looking at many options.”

“There will be a number of players considered for that number ten position to give Pablo the help he needs to get through a season. He is going to need help. He will not be able to play every game at the top level.”

“Buendia has done very well at Norwich. It is a crucial position, number ten, whoever plays there is your Diego Maradona. They have to be creative, score goals, take set pieces – he is your ace in the pack.”

“In the Premier League, you need a real magician in there. Someone like Pablo but a bit younger.”

Buendia only arrived at Carrow Road in 2018 and still has four years remaining on his current contract with the club.

However, the Canaries could look to sell one of their prized assets should they be relegated to the Championship with them currently rock bottom of the Premier League.

