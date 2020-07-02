The Daily Record has claimed that Wigan Atheltic goalkeeper David Marshall is “free to join” Scottish Premiership giants Celtic after the Latics went into administration.

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall – as covered here on The72 – has been linked with a return to Scotland this summer. Marshall’s former club Celtic have been said keen on Marshall and now, an update has emerged regarding the experienced ‘keeper’s situation.

It has been claimed by the Daily Record that Marshall is “free to join” Celtic this summer, with Wigan Athletic entering administration.

Marshall still has a year remaining on his contract at the DW Stadium but it is said that amid administration, Wigan will have some “major decisions” to make regarding their playing staff.

Celtic are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and Marshall is reportedly high up on their list of potential targets. Craig Gordon has left and a fresh deal for Fraser Forster looks unlikely.

Marshall started out with Celtic and made his breakthrough into senior football with the club, going on to lay 28 times for their senior side prior to his departure.

Since then, Marshall has enjoyed spells with Cardiff City, Hull City, Norwich City and of course, Wigan. In the process, he has played over 500 career games and kept 143 clean sheets – seven of which have come in the last seven games during Wigan’s incredible run of form.

It awaits to be seen how Marshall’s situation pans out this summer. With Celtic keen and Wigan strapped for cash, do you think he will leave for the Scottish Premiership champions this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

