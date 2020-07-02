Speaking to Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has said it is “up to” Peterborough United regarding what they do with Pilgrims loan hero George Cooper.

Peterborough United playmaker George Cooper enjoyed a thoroughly successful campaign out on loan in the 2019/20 season. He spent the year with Plymouth Argyle and in his time at Home Park, became a firm fan favourite.

Cooper starred in an unfamiliar role at left-wing back. In the process, he scored three goals and provided an impressive 12 assists in 31 appearances.

Now, with the summer transfer window approaching, Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has offered a comment on his stance over a potential reunion with Cooper. Speaking to Plymouth Live, Lowe said that Cooper would love to return but said it is up to Posh regarding what they have planned for him.

“George loved it here,” he said.

“He would love to play for us, but he’s contracted to Peterborough United. It’s up to them what they want to do with him.

“If they are asking for silly money then I’m sure the kid will have to stay there and potentially play in the reserves for a season maybe, or whether he gets an opportunity (in the first team). I can’t see it.

“The kid is desperate to play football. I would like to think we would be the first phone call if he was available.”

As reported previously here on The72, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said that Cooper is in their plans for next season. Whether or not that position changes if a decent offer comes in, it will be interesting to see.

