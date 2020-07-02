Blackburn Rovers have completed a deal for attacking starlet Tyrhys Dolan after his release from Preston North End, the club have confirmed on their official website.

Blackburn Rovers have moved to snap up a recently released youngster from one of their Championship rivals. Preston North End opted not to extend the stay of youngster Tyrhys Dolan and now, it has been confirmed that he has found a new club.

Blackburn Rovers have swooped to bring Dolan in on a free transfer. The young attacker joins on a two-year deal, putting pen to paper on his first professional contract.

Upon the announcement, he spoke to Blackburn Rovers’ official club website to express his delight at the deal. He said:

“It’s a dream come true to sign my first professional deal at a club as big as Blackburn Rovers. The hard work continues, so I just can’t wait to get my feet going again, hit the ground running and show everyone what I can do.”

Dolan, 18, went on to provide fans an insight into what they can expect from his, adding that he is eager to impress and achieve big things at Ewood Park.

“For me, my preferred position is as a number 10, but I can play on the wings as well,” he said.

“I’m a direct player, with confidence, and I just like to get the ball, express myself, enjoy my football and show everyone what I can do.

“This break has made me even more eager to get going again with football. I talk to my dad about setting visions and goals, and here at Rovers, I’ve got the highest expectations.

“The history of the club is amazing, with some great players coming through the system, and I’m willing to work hard to be one of those players.”

With his first pro deal signed, it will be interesting to see how Dolan progresses with Blackburn Rovers. Youngsters such as John Buckley and Joe Rankin-Costello have all featured in Tony Mowbray’s first-team having come through the academy.

Dolan will be hoping to follow in their footsteps and break into the senior picture at Ewood Park.

