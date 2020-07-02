Oldham Athletic have confirmed on their official club website that former Wigan Athletic and Coventry City midfielder Chris McCann has left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Oldham Athletic have moved to confirm their retained and released list upon the end of the 2019/20 season, announcing that nine players will be leaving the club.

Among the released players is veteran midfielder Chris McCann, formerly of Wigan Athletic and Coventry City. Alongside McCann is Kielen Adams, Desire Segbe Azankpo, Marvin Kokos, Zak Mills, Javid Swaby-Neavin, Gevaro Nepomuceno, Jamie Stott, Scott Wilson.

Upon the announcement, Oldham Athletic placed their thanks on record to the departing players. The club wished McCann and co the best for the future, saying:

“We would like to place on record our thanks to all the players who have not been retained for their contribution whilst at Boundary Park and we wish them well in their future careers.”

McCann had been with Oldham since October 2019, when he signed on a free transfer. The former Burnley man joined for nothing after his release from Atlanta United and in his time at Boundary Park, played in 19 games across all competitions. In the process, he laid on one assist, scoring no goals.

As a vastly experienced midfielder, it will be interesting to see who looks to snap McCann up this summer. He has amassed over 450 appearances during his career and will now be on the lookout for a new club.

