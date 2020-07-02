Blackburn Rovers have confirmed on their official club website that young winger Luke Brennan has signed a professional contract with the club, despite links with a move to Leeds United and Liverpool.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, Blackburn Rovers starlet Luke Brennan was linked with a move away from Ewood Park. It was claimed that Leeds United and Liverpool were interested in Brennan and now, an update regarding his future has emerged.

Blackburn Rovers have announced their official club website that they have tied down the young winger to a professional deal with the club, securing his future amid interest from elsewhere. Brennan has agreed on a two-year deal with Rovers, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022.

Brennan, 18, has scored once and laid on an impressive seven assists in 12 games in the Premier League Under-18s division. Brennan has also scored twice in four FA Youth Cup games, with one coming in an impressive 4-1 win over Arsenal’s Under-18s.

In total, Brennan has scored eight goals and provided 17 assists in 47 games for Blackburn’s Under-18s, also appearing seven times for the club’s Under-23s.

Now, with his future secured, it will be interesting to watch Brennan press on with his development at Blackburn Rovers. A host of academy players including Lewis Travis, John Buckley and more have gone on to feature frequently since coming through the academy and Brennan, 18, will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.

Blackburn Rovers fans, are you happy with the news of Brennan's new deal?

