Leeds United are six games away from the end of their season. They are six points ahead of the playoff pack headed by a sparkling Brentford. Three wins should be sufficient enough, some think, to get the Whites up. However, this is Leeds United and they are capable of doing very Leeds United things.

One particular ‘Leeds thing’ has been the Jean-Kevin Augustin affair. Signed for a sizeable loan fee, plays three times for 48 minutes, gets injured and never seen again with the Whites not wanting to extend his loan until the end of the current season. Very Leeds United, indeed.

This summer, Leeds United are going to have to rebuild and restructure and it seems that thoughts of that have already begun. Today, the day after drawing 1-1 with Luton Town at Elland Road, the Whites have been linked with three players.



John Swift (Reading – value £3.6m): former Chelsea youngster Swift has been linked by Football Insider. He’s played 143 games for Reading since joining them, scoring 21 goals and laying on 23 assists. This season he’s featured heavily for Reading, scoring 5 goals and adding 10 assists. He’s also a player highly thought of by Marcelo Bielsa.

Lucas Martinez Quarta (River Plate – value £9m): The 24-year-old graduated into River Plate’s first-team set-up as a 20-year-old at the start of July 2016. Since then he has gone on to make 95 appearances (5 goals/3 assists) for River Plate as well as making his full international debut. Doble Amarilla, who report Leeds’ interest says that the versatile, young defender is seen as “a priority” by the Whites.

Matías Zaracho (Racing Club – value £14m): As well as expanding on the chase for River Plate’s Lucas Martinez Quarta, Doble Amarilla also had a throwaway snippet of a line that Leeds had “another alternative” in Zaracho who they said was being “analyzed” by the Whites. Since breaking into the first-team at Racing Club, Zaracho has gone on to make 91 appearances (11 goals/10 assists) for the club. He has featured 19 times in the Superliga this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist.

