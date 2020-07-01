Plymouth Argyle are in ‘discussions’ over bringing Blackpool’s Ryan Hardie back to the club, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

The Pilgrims are also interested in last seasons’ loan duo Tyreeq Bakinson and George Cooper from Bristol City and Peterborough United respectively.

Hardie, who is 23 years old, scored seven goals on loan in all competitions for Argyle after joining in the January transfer window.

Ryan Lowe has provided an insight into some of his transfer plans, as per Plymouth Live: “Ryan Hardie, yeah, we are in discussions to try and potentially do something but whether we can or not remains to be seen.”

In regards to Bakinson, he said: “Tyreeq loved it here. When I spoke to Lee (Johnson) to wish them all the best in the next nine games, when they were back in (after the football shutdown), I did say that if Tyreeq was available again we would love to have him.”

Hardie only joined Blackpool in July last year but struggled to break into the Tangerines’ side.

He had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Rangers and had played 17 times for their first-team, chipping in with two goals. He also had loan spells away from Ibrox at Raith Rovers, St Mirren and Livingston.

The ex-Scotland Under-21 international made a positive impact at Plymouth and helped them gain promotion from League Two. Bringing him back to Home Park this summer would be great preparation for the third tier next season.

