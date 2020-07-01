Barrow AFC are in the hunt for a new manager to lead them into League Two next season with Ian Evatt leaving for Bolton Wanderers. Here are five potential candidates to replace him-

Jim Bentley, AFC Fylde- He had previously spent eight years in charge of Morecambe before leaving for Fylde last October. The 44 year old did a steady job with the Shrimps in League Two and could be on the radar of Barrow now.

Paul Hurst- Could he be tempted by the Bluebirds’ position? His last two jobs at Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United haven’t quite lived up to his spells at Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town. Hurst now has a point to prove in the Football League.

Michael Jolley- He lost his job at Grimsby in November last year despite the club being in the Play-Off positions at the time. He is available and might be considered by Barrow as they scour the managerial market for possible suitors.

Keith Hill- His departure from Bolton paved the way for Evatt to replace him. The experienced boss will be weighing up his next move and could fancy a fresh start in Cumbria. He has previously managed the likes of Barnsley and Rochdale.

Sol Campbell- He kept Macclesfield Town up last season under difficult circumstances and a tight budget. The ex-England and Arsenal defender left Southend United yesterday and may be linked with a return to the dugout at Barrow now.



