Phillip Cocu’s popularity as Derby County head coach has remained stable.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Phillip Cocu received an approval rating of +92. This was after he was approved by 96% of Derby County fans with 4% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 94% (-2)

Disapprove: 4% (0)

Don’t Know: 2% (+2)

Net Approval Rating: +90 (-2)

As you can see, Phillip Cocu’s popularity within the Derby County fanbase has remained roughly stable. His approval rate did drop slightly because of a small drop in the amount of fans who approve of him. This however, can be written off as in the margin of error so it can be assumed that Cocu’s popularity is roughly the same as it was last week. It might have been expected that Cocu’s popularity would rise after Derby beat Reading 2-1 at the weekend.

