Alex Neil’s popularity with the Preston North End fans has dramatically dropped over the last week.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Alex Neil received an approval rating of +72. This was after he was approved by 86% of Cardiff City fans with 14% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 58% (-28)

Disapprove: 26% (+12)

Don’t Know: 16% (+4)

Net Approval Rating: +32 (-40)

As you can see, Alex Neil’s popularity has taken a dramatic drop over the last week. It is also worth mentioning the larger than normal proportion of people who simply don’t know if they approve or disapprove of Neil. It is no surprise to see Neil’s popularity drop as they lost 3-1 to Cardiff City, losing their place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

