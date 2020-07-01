Neil Harris has become more popular with the Cardiff City fans this week.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Neil Harris received an approval rating of +50. This was after he was approved by 75% of Cardiff City fans with 25% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 84% (+9)

Disapprove: 11% (-14)

Don’t Know: 4% (+4)

Net Approval Rating: +73 (+23)

As you can see, Neil Harris has become more popular within the Cardiff City fanbase. Considering their result at the weekend, it is not surprising that Harris has become more popular. They beat Preston North End 3-1, overtaking them and moving into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places. During the time the poll was taking responses, Cardiff City had a 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic.

