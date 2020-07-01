Sabri Lamouchi’s popularity within the Nottingham Forest fanbase has roughly stayed the same.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Sabri Lamouchi received an approval rating of +86. This was after he was approved by 93% of Nottingham Forest fans with 7% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 92% (-1)

Disapprove: 8% (+1)

Don’t Know: 0% (0)

Net Approval Rating: +84 (-2)

As you can see, Sabri Lamouchi’s popularity within the Nottingham Forest has roughly stayed the same. While there has been a tiny change, with there being a 2% swing against Lamouchi, this is such a small percentage that it can be written off as being within the margin of error. It may have been expected that Lamouchi’s popularity would have got higher after they beat Huddersfield Town 3-1 at the weekend.

Do you agree with Sabri Lamouchi's approval rating?