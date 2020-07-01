Scott Parker has become even more unpopular with the Fuham fans.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Scott Parker received an approval rating of -40. This was after he was approved by 30% of Fulham fans with 70% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes from Week 1 detailed in brackets.

Approve: 13% (-17)

Disapprove: 78% (+8)

Don’t Know: 9% (+9)

Net Approval Rating: -65 (-15)

As you can see, Scott Parker has become more unpopular within the Fulham fanbase. It was a shock to see how disapproved of Parker is with the fans last week considering they are in the fight to get promoted. But now we know that Parker is unpopular, it is unsurprising to see Parker’s popularity drop this week. They had another disappointing weekend after losing 3-0 to promotion rivals Leeds United. During the time this poll was taking responses, they beat West London rivals QPR 2-1.

