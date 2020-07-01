The popularity of Thomas Frank as head coach of Brentford has remained roughly the same.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Thomas Frank received an approval rating of +94. This was after he was approved by 97% of Brentford fans with 3% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 96% (-1)

Disapprove: 1% (-2)

Don’t Know: 2% (+2)

Net Approval Rating: +95 (+1)

As you can see, the popularity of Thomas Frank as Brentford head coach is almost identical. While he is slightly less approved of, he is also slightly less disapproved of as well. This has meant that his Approval Rate has got higher, though only slightly. This is no surprise considering the good form of Brentford with them beating promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at the weekend. During the time the poll was being taken, Brentford beat Reading 3-0.

Do you agree with Thomas Frank's approval rating?