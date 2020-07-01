Scott Fraser is leaving Burton Albion as his contract expires, as per a report by the Dundee Evening Telegraph.

The Scotsman is now weighing up his options and has been linked with Hull City, Barnsley and Peterborough United.

Fraser, who is 25 years old, has been a key player for Burton over the past two seasons, chipping in with a combined 16 goals in 81 appearances.

He joined the League One side in July 2018 on a two-year deal that is expiring now.

Before his move to Burton, Fraser had spent his whole career to date at Dundee United. He rose up through the youth ranks there and went onto play 106 games, scoring 15 goals.

Both Barnsley and Hull are battling for their lives in the Championship and their chances of landing him are likely to depend on whether they can stay up.

Peterborough, on the other hand, are gearing up for another push at promotion from League One and could try and swoop in ahead of the Yorkshire duo.

After leaving Burton, Fraser has said, as per the Dundee Evening Telegraph: “After two years it’s now time to look forward to the next chapter. I’d like to say thank you to everyone involved at the club, Nigel Clough for bringing me down, my team-mates, coaches, all the staff and fans for making the two years so enjoyable and making me feel so welcome straightaway.”

He is a decent option on a free transfer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Would you take Fraser at your club?