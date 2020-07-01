The popularity of Slaven Bilic within the West Bromwich Albion fanbase has nosedived this week.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Slaven Bilic received an approval rating of +94. This was after he was approved by 97% of West Bromwich Albion fans with 2% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 69% (-28)

Disapprove: 22% (+19)

Don’t Know: 9% (+9)

Net Approval Rating: +47 (-47)

As you can see, the approval rating of Slaven Bilic has halved in the last week. While a drop in approval rate would have been expected, it definitely is a surprise to see it drop so much. West Brom did lose a big match against Brentford, falling to them in a 1-0 defeat, but they are still in the automatic promotion zone.

Do you agree with Slaven Bilic's approval rating?