Charlton Athletic have made a strong start to life after lockdown.

The Addicks are unbeaten in their last three games and are climbing away from the relegation zone. They drew 0-0 last night against Play-Off chasing Cardiff City.

Lee Bowyer’s side are organised, tough to break down and are a side nobody would fancy playing in the Championship at the moment.

Tom Lockyer has been a real unsung hero for the London side this season. He had never played in the second tier before when the Addicks plucked him from Bristol Rovers last summer.

However, the Wales international has made the step up with ease and is one of the first names of Bowyer’s teammates.

Lockyer’s statistics outline his importance to this Charlton team. According to WhoScored, only Darren Pratley (a central midfielder) averages more interceptions per game for the Addicks then the 25-year-old.

In addition, the former Cardiff youngster makes an average of 3.9 clearances per game which is the most out of anyone at the Valley and averages 0.8 blocks every march, just shy of his defensive partner Jason Pearce.

Lockyer is also capable of being a ball-playing defender and averages the most passes per game in the whole of the Charlton squad this season (45.4).

Not many Addicks fans would have known much about Lockyer before he joined them last summer as he had spent the previous eight years at Bristol Rovers. Nevertheless, he has since turned out to be a bargain and is one of their most consistent players.

