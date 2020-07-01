Leeds United fans almost unanimously approve of Marcelo Bielsa as their head coach.

This is part of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

For the first time, we included a Don’t Know option within our poll. This is so fans who aren’t sure if they approve of their manager can accurately detail their thoughts to us. With this, it is expected that approval rates will contract, so massive approval rates will get smaller and terrible ones will get a bit better.

Last week in Week 1, Marcelo Bielsa received an approval rating of +84. This was after he was approved by 92% of Leeds United fans with 8% of fans disapproving of him. The Don’t Know option was not available in that week’s poll.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 99% (+7)

Disapprove: 1% (-7)

Don’t Know: 0% (0)

Net Approval Rating: +98 (+14)

As you can see, Bielsa has got more popular with Leeds United fans within the last week. When you look at Leeds’ results in this time, it is no surprise. The previous week’s poll took place after Leeds lost against Cardiff City. This week’s poll was taken following an impressive 3-0 win over promotion rivals Fulham. During the time the poll was taking responses, Leeds drew 1-1 with Luton Town.

Do you agree with Marcelo Bielsa's approval rating?