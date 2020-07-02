Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension this week, and has given his first interview to Boro’s official site after signing his new deal.

Having signed for Middlesbrough in 2017, Howson has gone on to make over 130 appearances. He was nearing the end of his current contract, and had he not signed the extension, his previous game against Stoke may have been his last for the Teessiders.

“I was obviously very pleased to get it sorted, get it done and concentrate on the football,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people to thank who have got me to this position.”

With just seven games left, Middlesbrough sit in 19th position in the table, just two points outside of the relegation zone.

“We’ve got a busy month with games coming thick and fast.

“Everyone knows the importance of it but at the same time we’ll look forward to it as well.”

Howson believes each player will need to contribute if Boro are to remain in the division for another season.

“But everyone’s got a part to play, and with the amount of games coming up everyone has to be counted on” he said.

“They are all going to be big games, whether the opposition are around us or not. It’s a strange time to judge teams, it feels like the start of a season almost.

“But we’re fully aware of the situation, we’ll take one game at a time. You don’t want Saturday’s result to go to waste, we want another good performance and hopefully another good result.”

Boro take on Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Thursday evening, and Howson will be hoping his side can put some distance between themselves and the Tigers and subsequently the bottom three.