It was no Mitrovic, no problem for Fulham last night as they edged out QPR.

The Cottagers left their London rivals with all three points yesterday after goals from Harry Arter and Cyrus Christie turned the game around after Jordan Hugill gave the hosts an early lead.

Fulham were without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who still has two more games to serve of his suspension, and started with Bobby Decordova-Reid up front.

Decordova-Reid offered Scott Parker’s side a completely different option up top then the Serbian international and his side see him as the man to fill their key man’s boots whilst he sits out.

The summer recruit from Cardiff City has only managed five goals for Fulham this season and hasn’t managed to show their fans what he is truly capable of doing in this league. After all, he scored 21 goals in all competitions for Bristol City just two seasons ago.

Decordova-Reid will see Mitrovic’s suspension as an opportunity to step up, get more game time and help his side get their promotion push back on track.

Last night was a big result for Parker’s side after a dismal start to post-lockdown football. They are now 4th in the table and four points behind 2nd place West Bromwich Albion who play their game in hand later.

Decordova-Reid will most likely be called upon to play striker for the next two games, with Ivan Caveliero and Anthony Knockaert either side, and will be eager to chip in with a goal or two.

Can Reid step up to the plate for Fulham over the next two games?