Crewe Alexandra are being ‘linked’ with a move for recently released Bolton Wanderers midfielder Luke Murphy, as per a report by Cheshire Live.

The Railwaymen are also closing in on their first signing of the summer, an unnamed striker who played in League One last season.

They have been linked with a move for Nicky Maynard, though it is not believed to be him.

Murphy, who is 30 years old, has also seen his name mentioned in the report by Cheshire Live, with a potential return to the club where he started his career being talked about.

The experienced midfielder rose up through the youth ranks with the Cheshire side and went onto make 186 appearances, scoring 25 goals.

He played a key part in the Alex’s promotion to League One in 2013 and was signed by Leeds United a year later.

Murphy spent five years on the books at Elland Road, two of which he spent out on loan in the Championship at Burton Albion. He was released by the Whites two years ago and subsequently joined Bolton Wanderers.

He has spent the past two seasons with the Trotters but has left them after their relegation to the bottom tier.

Crewe are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad and Artell, who played with Murphy at Gresty Road, could now bring him back to the club.

Murphy was a hit at Crewe during his first spell at the club and would be a great acquisition for them this summer.



Should Crewe re-sign Murphy?