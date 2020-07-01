Ian Evatt is poised to become the new manager of Bolton Wanderers, as per the Bolton News. Here are five players he could target for the Trotters-

Neal Eardley- Evatt played at Blackpool in the Premier League with the experienced right-back. Eardley is a free agent after leaving Lincoln City at the end of the past season and helped the Imps win the League Two title in 2019 under Danny Cowley.

Alex Baptiste- Could the proposed new Bolton boss bring him back to the North-West? He has just left Doncaster Rovers and will be weighing up his next move. The veteran defender would add more options and depth to the Trotters’ squad. He is also an ex-teammate.

Scott Quigley, Barrow- The ex-Blackpool and Port Vale striker scored 20 goals last season to fire Evatt’s Barrow into the Football League. He still has two years left on his contract at Holker Street but could be on Bolton’s radar as they scour the transfer market for attacking reinforcements.

Ethan Hamilton- Although he played for the Trotters last season under Keith Hill, the midfielder is a decent option to sign on a permanent basis this summer after parting company with Manchester United.

Sid Nelson, Tranmere Rovers- Evatt played alongside him at Chesterfield a couple of years ago. Nelson, who is 24 years old, would be ideal for Bolton as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of their upcoming fourth tier campaign. The centre-back has previously played for the likes of Millwall, Yeovil Town and Swindon Town.

