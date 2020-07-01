Confirmed by the Wigan Today website, Wigan Athletic have “sensationally been placed into adminstration” as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic begin to bite hard. Not only this, but an EFL statement has confirmed that the Latics have been deducted 12 points which becomes effective at the end of this season depending on whether the Latics stay up or go down.

Before this double whammy, Wigan was the form team in the Sky Bet Championship. They were unbeaten in none games and after last night’s 3-0 win over Stoke City had kept seven consecutive clean sheets.

Three joint administrators from Begbies Traynor have been appointed joint administrators, one of whom is former Leeds United chairman Gerald Krasner. The other two are Paul Stanley and Dean Watson.

Stanley said of the administration:

“We understand that everybody connected with the club and the wider football world is seeking clarity on the future of Wigan Athletic. That’s exactly what we are seeking to provide as we move through this process and we seek out interested parties to rescue this famous old club here in the region.“

The EFL statement confirms that a 12 point deduction has been earned and will apply at the end of this season if Wigan stays in the Championship. The bulk of it reads:

“If in the event the Club is relegated by virtue of their final position following the conclusion of the Championship season, then the deduction will apply in League One in 2020/21. However, if the Club is not in the relegation places following the final game of the season, the sanction will be then be applied to their season 2019/20 total and final league standings amended as appropriate.“

Effectively the 12-point deduction places the Latics on 38 points and bottom of the Championship table. As it stands right now, Wigan would need to make sure that they finish with four points more than Huddersfield’s total over the next six games.

At the end of this season, should they fail to better 22nd place by 13 or more points, then the Latics will be playing League One football next season.

Do Wigan have it all to do now with a 12 point deduction hanging over their head?