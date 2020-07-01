With the following tweet, Athletic journalist Phil Hay pretty much confirmed what Leeds United fans already knew:

In short, Jean-Kevin Augustin’s arrival was heralded by Whites fans and why wouldn’t it be? Schooled in football at Paris Saint-Germain, moved to Germany and Red Bull Leipzig as a promising youngster with a big future – plenty to get excited about for the fans.

In truth, what they got was short-changed. All their optimism and hope was somewhat screwed up and thrown back at them as cruel twists of fate intervened.

Instead of exciting goals and barnstorming runs, frustrated Whites fans got 48 minutes of flash glimpses of promise. Then, that was it. Three games, 48 minutes before a hamstring injury effectively drew a line under this season for him.

The lockdown came at the right time for him, the Frenchman using the enforced break to fight his way back to fitness. Videos of him in training looked good, then injury struck again, forcing him back to square one.

Now, it appears that square one wasn’t far enough back and the Whites have chosen not to press for an extension to his loan deal. This means that he will play no further part in the Whites push for Premier League promotion.

It is a situation that has gotten fans talking on Hay’s tweet of the news and there are some not very happy fans commenting. Here is a selection of some of the things that fans have been saying.

Leeds United fans rage over Phil Hay’s Augustin news

