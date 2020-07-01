Wigan Athletic have announced that the club have entered administration following financial woes caused largely by the Coronavirus pandemic as confirmed by the Evening Standard.

The Latics are currently occupying 14th place in the Championship and have won six of their last seven matches and not conceded in those seven games.

However, with news of administration, this could see them deducted around 12 points which would see them slip to the foot of the table and four points from safety.

Paul Stanley, Gerald Krasner and Dean Watson from Begbies Traynor have been appointed as joint administrators of Wigan Athletic as of July 1.

Krasner said: “Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures this season and to urgently find interested parties to save Wigan Athletic FC and the jobs of the people who work for the club.”

“Obviously the suspension of the Championship season due to Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the recent fortunes of the club.”

“Wigan Athletic has been a focal point and source of pride for the town since 1932 and anyone who is interested in buying this historic sporting institution should contact the joint administrators directly.”

Wigan are enjoying a really good run of form in the Championship and beat Stoke City 3-0 on Tuesday evening as they moved to 50 points and eight clear of the relegation zone.

Everyone associated with the club will be hoping that their financial situation can be improved sooner rather than later and that they can avoid relegation to League One, should the points deduction be applied.