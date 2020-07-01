Fulham are set to confirm the £10.5million signing of Brighton and Hove Albion winger Antony Knockaert in the next 24 hours according to Football Insider.

Knockaert has been on loan at the Cottagers this season but the move is set to become a permanent one with the club working on finalising the deal for the French winger today.

The 28-year-old is set to put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with the London outfit for a fee of just over £10million.

Although the winger hasn’t consistently impressed this campaign there is little doubt that on his day he is one of the best players outside the Premier League and can be a real match-winner.

He has made 37 appearances for Fulham this season scoring four goals and registering five assists. With someone of the calibre of Knockaert he is likely to improve on that record next season now he appears to be fully settled in Scott Parker’s team.

The Frenchman joined Brighton from Belgian side Standard Liege in January 2016 and played a key part in getting them promoted in the 2016/17 campaign and was named the EFL Player of the Season.

He scored 27 goals in 139 games for the Seagulls and also notched 25 assists.

The winger has the ability to trick his way past defenders and has been an ever-present for Fulham this season.

The Cottagers are currently in the play-off places and despite a poor return to Championship action they are still well in the hunt for a return to the Premier League next season.

Will Anthony Knockaert be a good permanent signing for Fulham?