Former Hull City captain Markus Henriksen refused to join a Russian side last summer, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers were eager to offload the Norway international before the start of the this season.

Henriksen, who is 27 years old, rejected the chance to move to Russia despite the certain club meeting Hull’s valuation of him. As a result, he was frozen out by Grant McCann’s side before being shipped out on loan to fellow Championship side Bristol City in the January transfer window.

The midfielder’s deal at the KCOM Stadium has now expired, along with his loan with the Robins, and he is a free agent weighing up his next move this summer.

The biggest kick in the teeth about this saga for Hull is the fact that they turned down a £1.7 million bid from French side Bordeaux in January 2019 and later handed him a new one-year deal, only for him to never play again.

Henriksen is joining Jackson Irvine, Stephen Kingsley, Eric Lichaj and Nouha Dicko in leaving the Yorkshire club this summer.

He spent three years with the Tigers, one of which was in the Premier League, and it is a shame to his time at the club ending on a sour note.

Hull are currently fighting for their Championship lives and are outside the relegation zone on goal difference. They take on relegation rivals Middlesbrough tomorrow night at home in what is a huge game at the bottom of the table.

Sad to see Henriksen go, Hull fans?