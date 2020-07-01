Three appearances, 48 minutes, two injuries: that’s yer lot Leeds United fans when it comes to Jean-Kevin Augustin for this season. There were questions last night, posed of Marcelo Bielsa, that he flat-batted away.

But Phil Hay (tweet – below), confirms what many already knew was in the offing – that Augustin’s time at Elland Road for this season is through:

As per last night's tweet, Leeds United won't be extending Jean-Kevin Augustin's loan from RB Leipzig to cover the rest of this season. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 1, 2020

Augustin was Leeds United’s second-choice striker for January and came in after a failed chase for Southampton forward Che Adams, formerly of Championship rivals Birmingham City.

The powerfully-built young Frenchman, who came up through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, was seen as an impact player who could use his strengths to muscle in on the goals and help drive Leeds United’s promotion push. That was not to be.

Instead, all that Leeds fans got to see from him were three appearances, all from the bench, against Nottingham Forest (19′), Brentford (14′) and Bristol City (15′) and totalled just 48 minutes. That’s when he suffered his first injury, a hamstring twinge. After fighting back to fitness over the lockdown, he suffered another knock.

Augustin's loan is up today. My understanding is that it won't be extended. Bielsa didn't want to comment on him and said any announcement on whether Augustin will stay longer term will be made another time. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 30, 2020

The above tweet was posted by Phil Hay last night straight after the Luton draw. It proved to be on the button regarding Leeds United’s decision.

In one way, it was a waste of a loan fee that some say was in the region of £2.4million. That is the short-term decision, nothing has been said about Leeds longer-term obligation to buy should they be promoted to the Premier League this season. That is said to bring the cost much higher and up to around the £22.5million mark.

Are Leeds United right to not push for an Augustin extension until the end of this season?