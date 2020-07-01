Sheffield Wednesday have an option to buy Palma loanee Alessio De Cruz this summer, as detailed by Yorkshire Live in their Q and A yesterday with journalist Dom Howson (at 16:51).

The Owls have a decision to make as to whether they want to sign him from the Serie A side after his loan expires.

Da Cruz, who is 23 years old, joined Garry Monk’s side on loan during the January transfer window and has since made nine appearances in the Championship.

He has shown glimpses of excitement for the Yorkshire side and offers more options and depth going forward. However, finances will come into play as to whether they will be able to exercise their option to sign him permanently.

Da Cruz is currently still on the books at Palma and has been for the past two years. He has made just 10 appearances for the Italian outfit though having also been loaned out to Seria B duo Spezia and Ascoli since his move there.

The former Holland Under-21 international started his career as a youngster with spells at Ajax and Almere City before joining FC Twente in 2011. He played four times for their first-team and had a loan spell at FC Dordrecht before moving to Italy.

Da Cruz initially had a season at Novara prior to his switch to Palma. Sheffield Wednesday came calling for him this past window and have the option to buy him this summer.

